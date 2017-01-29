Jack Holden

Jack Eugene Holden, 68, of North Vernon, died at 5:45 p.m. Thursday Jan. 26, 2017, at his home. Jack's survivors include his wife, Brenda Van Arsdale of North Vernon; his children, Anita Jenkins of North Vernon, Larry Lee Holden of Carrollton, Georgia and Troy Eichenberry of Indiana; siblings, Larry Holden of Elizabethtown and Gary Holden of Columbus; five grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

