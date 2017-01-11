Inauguration or bust: 6 things to kno...

Inauguration or bust: 6 things to know about North's trip to Washington, D.C.

Come with us as we chronicle through stories, photos and video the Columbus North marching band as they prepare to perform in the inauguration parade on Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C. On that day, Donald J. Trump becomes president and Columbus native and North graduate Mike Pence becomes vice president. Here are some of the detailed shared by director of bands Bill Stultz and marching band director Keith Burton, with Indianapolis-based Music Travel Consultants handling most of the details.

