Inauguration notebook
President-elect Donald J. Trump will be sworn in at noon Friday, using his Bible, as well as the same Bible that President Abraham Lincoln used at his first inauguration. The oath of office will be administered by U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Watson
|29 min
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
|Jit
|Tue
|6shooter
|1
|Picasso Paintings
|Jan 16
|Clownmode
|1
|Worthless Parents
|Jan 15
|Juanita spicer
|15
|muslim population
|Jan 11
|FYI
|3
|Whatever happened to Winston Watson?
|Jan 4
|Joseph
|2
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC