Inaugural trip creates lasting memories for North band

Columbus North High School marching band members are reflecting fondly on last week's trip to Washington, D.C., which one student described as being a whirlwind of events. The opportunity to participate in the presidential inauguration parade was enjoyable, but visiting historic sites such as Arlington National Cemetery during the trip was also memorable, said Grace Hester, a senior with the Sound of North.

