Inaugural trip creates lasting memories for North band
Columbus North High School marching band members are reflecting fondly on last week's trip to Washington, D.C., which one student described as being a whirlwind of events. The opportunity to participate in the presidential inauguration parade was enjoyable, but visiting historic sites such as Arlington National Cemetery during the trip was also memorable, said Grace Hester, a senior with the Sound of North.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|Tue
|Ha ha
|6
|Disgusting tammy
|Jan 23
|Justme215
|1
|Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charlie is very strong today
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charles (Apr '14)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|3
|Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|4
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC