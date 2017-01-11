Human Rights Commission seeks nominations for Laws Award
The Columbus Human Rights Commission is seeking nominations from the public for this year's William R. Laws Human Rights Award. Laws, who helped create the city's human rights commission, was a strong advocate of civil rights in the 1960s while he was pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Columbus.
