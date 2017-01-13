Here's the inside track on anticipati...

Here's the inside track on anticipating heavy rail traffic at Columbus crossings

15 hrs ago

In meetings with the Louisville & Indiana and CSX railroads, information Columbus officials have received about rail upgrade schedules may help commuters navigate around train delays. CSX is leasing the tracks between Louisville and Indianapolis, which travel through Columbus and Seymour, and is making $100 million in improvements to create a continuous-welded, high-speed rail line for northbound freight.

