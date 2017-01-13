Here's the inside track on anticipating heavy rail traffic at Columbus crossings
In meetings with the Louisville & Indiana and CSX railroads, information Columbus officials have received about rail upgrade schedules may help commuters navigate around train delays. CSX is leasing the tracks between Louisville and Indianapolis, which travel through Columbus and Seymour, and is making $100 million in improvements to create a continuous-welded, high-speed rail line for northbound freight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shame on you Tammy
|7 hr
|Karmacomes
|5
|Worthless Parents
|Thu
|Hahaha
|14
|muslim population
|Wed
|FYI
|3
|Whatever happened to Winston Watson?
|Jan 4
|Joseph
|2
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|1
|Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09)
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|56
|Live radio talk show
|Dec 28
|Edward
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC