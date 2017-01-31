Here come the brides: The Republica s...

Here come the brides: The Republica s 22nd annual Bridal Show draws hundreds

About 650 people attended Sunday's 22nd annual Bridal Show at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center in Columbus, presented by The Republic. The free event featured about 60 vendors, including caterers, florists, dress shops, photographers, cake bakers and designers, musicians and travel agencies.

