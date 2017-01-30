Grubby popping up in Hope: Groundhog to make weather prediction
Since a groundhog only gets the spotlight one day out of an entire year, Grubby will be making the most of it Thursday. After a two-year absence, the 3-year old groundhog will return to the Hope Town Square bandstand for the first of three Columbus area appearances that morning.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Disgusting tammy
|Sat
|Justme215
|3
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|Fri
|Karmacomes
|7
|Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charlie is very strong today
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charles (Apr '14)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|3
|Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|4
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
