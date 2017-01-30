Grubby popping up in Hope: Groundhog ...

Grubby popping up in Hope: Groundhog to make weather prediction

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Since a groundhog only gets the spotlight one day out of an entire year, Grubby will be making the most of it Thursday. After a two-year absence, the 3-year old groundhog will return to the Hope Town Square bandstand for the first of three Columbus area appearances that morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Disgusting tammy Sat Justme215 3
Marci Sons (Nov '15) Fri Karmacomes 7
Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland Jan 21 The bob 1
Charlie is very strong today Jan 21 The bob 1
Charles (Apr '14) Jan 21 The bob 3
Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16) Jan 21 The bob 4
Bryan Watson Jan 19 Co-worker of the ... 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,392 • Total comments across all topics: 278,391,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC