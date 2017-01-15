Gala fundraiser benefits Our Hospice of South Central Indiana
If the theme of "Boot Scootin' Ball" is a clue, the 19th annual Our Hospice of Jennings County Gala should be a lively event. Western wear is encouraged for the event at 6 p.m. Jan. 28 at St. Mary's Church, 212 Washington St. in North Vernon.
