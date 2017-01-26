Former officer seeks jury trial

A former reserve Nashville police officer charged with two misdemeanors while pursuing a motorcyclist through Bartholomew County plans to request a jury trial. A probable-cause affidavit filed in Bartholomew County accuses the former off-duty officer of pursuing 18-year-old motorcyclist Xavier Scrogham of Hope recklessly at a high rate of speed through Columbus and part of rural Bartholomew County about 11:36 p.m. Aug. 29. Scrogham crashed and died after being chased by Burch.

