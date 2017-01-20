Five arrested in Country Squire Lakes after overdose call
Responding to a report of an overdose, Jennings County Sheriff's deputies arrested five people on drug-related charges in the Country Squire Lakes neighborhood in Geneva Township. Deputies were went to 3765 Shrimpton Drive on Tuesday where they found Sean Cobb, 36, Columbus, suffering from an apparent overdose, said Deputy Bryan Katterhenry, sheriff's department spokesman.
