First Fridays to feature monkey business

19 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Youngsters can swing into fun at 6 p.m. Friday when Old National Bank's free First Fridays For Families series presents the Madcap Puppets of Cincinnati performing the comic show, "Monkey See, Monkey Do" at The Commons, 300 Washington St. in Columbus. The story follows adventurous primates as they mischievously explore new exhibits at the zoo - each a backdrop for stories from around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

