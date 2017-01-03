First Fridays to feature monkey business
Youngsters can swing into fun at 6 p.m. Friday when Old National Bank's free First Fridays For Families series presents the Madcap Puppets of Cincinnati performing the comic show, "Monkey See, Monkey Do" at The Commons, 300 Washington St. in Columbus. The story follows adventurous primates as they mischievously explore new exhibits at the zoo - each a backdrop for stories from around the world.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worthless Parents
|Sun
|Peach Eater
|11
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|1
|Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09)
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|56
|Whatever happened to Winston Watson?
|Dec 30
|Dave
|1
|Live radio talk show
|Dec 28
|Edward
|1
|Shame on you Tammy
|Dec 17
|ibetyoucanguesslol
|4
|Unscrupulous Columbus rental company (Dec '13)
|Dec 5
|Deb
|2
