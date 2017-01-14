First Christian honoring departing church leader
Dan Wallace, the longtime organist and current Generations, Outreach and Worship minister at First Christian Church, will be honored 6 p.m. Sunday at the church, 531 Fifth St. in Columbus. Wallace, 58, is planning to return to his native Williamsburg, Virginia, to do chaplaincy work, aiming to pair it with music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shame on you Tammy
|Fri
|Karmacomes
|5
|Worthless Parents
|Jan 12
|Hahaha
|14
|muslim population
|Jan 11
|FYI
|3
|Whatever happened to Winston Watson?
|Jan 4
|Joseph
|2
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|1
|Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09)
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|56
|Live radio talk show
|Dec 28
|Edward
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC