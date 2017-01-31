Fire heavily damages 16th Street home

Fire heavily damages 16th Street home

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A home in the 500 block of 16th Street was heavily damaged by fire at about 9 p.m. Monday. Columbus firefighters were called to 517 16th St. after a 14-year-old discovered a fire in a bedroom and called 911, said Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Disgusting tammy 48 min Karmacomes 4
Marci Sons (Nov '15) Jan 27 Karmacomes 7
Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland Jan 21 The bob 1
Charlie is very strong today Jan 21 The bob 1
Charles (Apr '14) Jan 21 The bob 3
Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16) Jan 21 The bob 4
Bryan Watson Jan 19 Co-worker of the ... 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,516 • Total comments across all topics: 278,436,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC