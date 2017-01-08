Fatal accident, aftermath timeline

Aug. 29: The body of motorcyclist Xavier Scrogham, 18, is found by a Bartholomew County sheriff's deputy at 11:43 p.m. after he missed a 90-degree turn on Sunland Road east of Columbus. Investigators said the motorcyclist was pursued by an off-duty Nashville reserve police officer, Leonard Burch, 25, of Columbus, who began the chase on U.S. 31 near Lowell Road.

