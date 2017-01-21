Even in college, Pence showed leadership
It's not every day that someone's classmate/fraternity brother becomes governor, and then four years later vice president. But in some ways, I'm not surprised by Mike Pence's career path.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland
|22 hr
|The bob
|1
|Charlie is very strong today
|22 hr
|The bob
|1
|Charles (Apr '14)
|22 hr
|The bob
|3
|Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16)
|22 hr
|The bob
|4
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
|Jit
|Jan 17
|6shooter
|1
|Picasso Paintings
|Jan 16
|Clownmode
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC