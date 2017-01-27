Evelle Baskerville, 91, of Columbus, passed from this life at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, January 25, 2017, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Inpatient Facility. Survivors include her children, Wilma Kay Thompson of Kentucky, Wanda Findley of Franklin, Ronnie Taylor of Nashville and Jeff Baskerville of Columbus; brothers, Willy Clay Oliver and William Oliver, both of Tennessee; sisters, Edna Edwards and Idell Loftus, both of Tennessee; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

