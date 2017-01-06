East senior competing for state fair queen
Performing before an audience in a play or concert, or for judges during a competition, has become old hat for a Columbus East High School senior. So Bailey Meyer doesn't expect a case of the jitters as she heads into her latest competition - vying among 87 contestants to be named Indiana State Fair Queen this weekend in Indianapolis.
