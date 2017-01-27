Driver arrested on drug-related charg...

Driver arrested on drug-related charges after traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A local woman was arrested on multiple charges early Thursday morning after she gave a false identity to a Columbus police officer during a traffic stop. Micah D. Orr, 26, 2872 Two Worlds Drive, was stopped about 2:40 a.m. at State and Hinman streets because her vehicle had only one working headlight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marci Sons (Nov '15) 2 hr Karmacomes 7
Disgusting tammy 2 hr Karmacomes 2
Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland Jan 21 The bob 1
Charlie is very strong today Jan 21 The bob 1
Charles (Apr '14) Jan 21 The bob 3
Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16) Jan 21 The bob 4
Bryan Watson Jan 19 Co-worker of the ... 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,870 • Total comments across all topics: 278,314,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC