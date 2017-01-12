Downed trees from storm damage utility poles, lead to power outages
Bartholomew County REMC said the largest outage Tuesday night was in the Hope area near County Roads 600N and 600E, after a tree took down power lines at County Roads 500E and 800N. The Hope customers had power restored by about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, said Marty Lasure, Bartholomew County REMC vice president of communications and member services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worthless Parents
|4 hr
|Hahaha
|14
|muslim population
|Wed
|FYI
|3
|Whatever happened to Winston Watson?
|Jan 4
|Joseph
|2
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|1
|Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09)
|Dec 31
|Just wondering lol
|56
|Live radio talk show
|Dec 28
|Edward
|1
|Shame on you Tammy
|Dec 17
|ibetyoucanguesslol
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC