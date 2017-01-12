Downed trees from storm damage utility poles, lead to power outages

Bartholomew County REMC said the largest outage Tuesday night was in the Hope area near County Roads 600N and 600E, after a tree took down power lines at County Roads 500E and 800N. The Hope customers had power restored by about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, said Marty Lasure, Bartholomew County REMC vice president of communications and member services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.