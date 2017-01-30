Donations cover band's expenses for inauguration

The final dollar donations are in and Columbus North High School's band can officially mark its bill to attend the inauguration in Washington D.C. as paid in full. Rep. Milo Smith, R-Columbus, said more than $141,000 was collected to fund the Sound of North's trip to the presidential inauguration weekend Jan. 18 to 22. Smith and a large group of friends and acquaintances had raised $125,000 for the trip prior to the band leaving but found out at the last minute that the inaugural committee wanted the band at an afternoon event Jan. 18. As a result, the band left earlier that day than originally planned and incurred an additional $15,000 in bus, meal and lodging expenses, resulting in the need for more fundraising, Smith said.

