Courage, conviction carry Columbus native to White House

Those who know Mike Pence best - his mother and siblings - describe him as a man of conviction, a man who firmly believes he was called to public service. That steadfast belief is what fueled Pence's first foray into politics before he was 30 and has guided him in a career that has taken him from congressman to governor to now vice president-elect.

