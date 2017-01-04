Councilman Bunch completes pre-trial diversion on public indecency; dismissal of charge expected

A Columbus city councilman who agreed to a pre-trial diversion agreement on a misdemeanor public indecency charge has completed requirements and could have the charge dismissed within the next week. A six-month pre-trial diversion agreement for Dascal Bunch, 62, who lives on the east side and represents District 1, ended Dec. 29, Bartholomew Superior Court 2 court records state.

