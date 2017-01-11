Columbus Regional Health Installs DRX-Evolution Plus Imaging System in New Emergency Department
Columbus Regional Health installed a CARESTREAM DRX-Evolution Plus as part of an expansion that doubled the size of its emergency department, which hosts more than 47,000 patient visits a year. The new imaging system has a wall stand on a rail with a fixed detector while a wireless DRX Plus 3543 Detector is used in the table and for tabletop exams.
