Columbus Regional Health Installs DRX...

Columbus Regional Health Installs DRX-Evolution Plus Imaging System in New Emergency Department

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Columbus Regional Health installed a CARESTREAM DRX-Evolution Plus as part of an expansion that doubled the size of its emergency department, which hosts more than 47,000 patient visits a year. The new imaging system has a wall stand on a rail with a fixed detector while a wireless DRX Plus 3543 Detector is used in the table and for tabletop exams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
muslim population 3 hr FYI 3
Worthless Parents Tue Dave 12
Whatever happened to Winston Watson? Jan 4 Joseph 2
Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto? Dec 31 Just wondering lol 1
Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09) Dec 31 Just wondering lol 56
Live radio talk show Dec 28 Edward 1
Shame on you Tammy Dec 17 ibetyoucanguesslol 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,559 • Total comments across all topics: 277,811,319

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC