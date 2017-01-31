Columbus man arrested on battery, other charges
Steven Richards, 33, 725 Pearl St., is being held without bond in the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges of: At about 8:21 p.m. Monday, Bartholomew County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Warner was dispatched to a reported battery in the 1400 block of Tellman Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Disgusting tammy
|6 hr
|Karmacomes
|4
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|Jan 27
|Karmacomes
|7
|Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charlie is very strong today
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charles (Apr '14)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|3
|Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|4
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC