Columbus man arrested on battery, oth...

Columbus man arrested on battery, other charges

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Steven Richards, 33, 725 Pearl St., is being held without bond in the Bartholomew County Jail on preliminary charges of: At about 8:21 p.m. Monday, Bartholomew County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Warner was dispatched to a reported battery in the 1400 block of Tellman Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Disgusting tammy 6 hr Karmacomes 4
Marci Sons (Nov '15) Jan 27 Karmacomes 7
Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland Jan 21 The bob 1
Charlie is very strong today Jan 21 The bob 1
Charles (Apr '14) Jan 21 The bob 3
Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16) Jan 21 The bob 4
Bryan Watson Jan 19 Co-worker of the ... 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,959 • Total comments across all topics: 278,444,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC