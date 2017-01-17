Columbus, Indiana, erects signs as Pe...

Columbus, Indiana, erects signs as Pence's hometown

A crew from the City of Columbus drills holes to mount a sign proclaiming Columbus as the hometown of Vice President-elect Mike Pence on US-31 north of Columbus, Ind., Thursday, Jan 19, 2017. The crew drilled the holes in the sign so they could mount it easier when the put it up Friday.

