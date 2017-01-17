Columbus, Indiana, erects signs as Pence's hometown
Vice President-elect Mike Pence's hometown of Columbus, Indiana, is erecting signs at the gates to the south central Indiana city declaring it's his hometown. Columbus firefighters began measuring Thursday morning for the placement of the signs on poles along U.S. 31 on the north side of the city and State Road 46 on the west side.
