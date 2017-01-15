Columbus Human Rights Commission accepting applications
The commission's main responsibility is to enforce the city's anti-discrimination ordinance, which prohibits discrimination in housing, employment, public accommodation, credit and education on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability, veteran status and familial status in housing only. The commission sends out the call for applications every 18 months so there is an up-to-date applicant pool in case of an opening, said Aida Ramirez, commission director.
