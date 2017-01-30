Columbus couple gets first OK to open wedding barn
The Bartholomew County Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved a variance for Blackberry Hill Wedding Barn, despite a planning staff recommendation for denial. Mark and Kimberly Corbin of Lantern Lane in Columbus submitted their plan to tear down an existing house on a second property they own - 2.16 acres at 9960 N. State Road 7 - to accommodate a wedding barn that also provides flowers, catering and a sound system.
