Columbus couple gets first OK to open wedding barn

The Bartholomew County Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved a variance for Blackberry Hill Wedding Barn, despite a planning staff recommendation for denial. Mark and Kimberly Corbin of Lantern Lane in Columbus submitted their plan to tear down an existing house on a second property they own - 2.16 acres at 9960 N. State Road 7 - to accommodate a wedding barn that also provides flowers, catering and a sound system.

