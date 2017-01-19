Columbus contingent arrives in Washin...

Columbus contingent arrives in Washington, D.C. Look at the photos

The Columbus North marching band, a contingent of about 40 Columbus residents and Mike Pence's family have arrived in Washington, D.C. Follow our special coverage of the tband and inauguration as Donald Trump and Pence, a Columbus native, become president and vice president of the United States.

