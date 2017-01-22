College reschedules visitation session
Purdue Polytechnic Columbus will have a College Visit Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at the university, 4444 Kelly St. Students and families will learn about Purdue University, as well as financial aid, student housing and admissions. There will be opportunities to meet faculty and explore majors at an interactive booth fair.
