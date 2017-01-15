City to hire design firm
The city is keeping its promise to improve conditions for people renting downtown parking spaces in a city lot at Sixth and Franklin streets. Columbus Board of Works approved hiring a design firm to come up with a plan to improve what is known as Lot 10, one of two lots designated to be improved after the city increased rental rates for the parking spaces in 2015.
