City to hire design firm

City to hire design firm

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The city is keeping its promise to improve conditions for people renting downtown parking spaces in a city lot at Sixth and Franklin streets. Columbus Board of Works approved hiring a design firm to come up with a plan to improve what is known as Lot 10, one of two lots designated to be improved after the city increased rental rates for the parking spaces in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worthless Parents 3 hr Juanita spicer 15
Shame on you Tammy Jan 13 Karmacomes 5
muslim population Jan 11 FYI 3
Whatever happened to Winston Watson? Jan 4 Joseph 2
Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto? Dec 31 Just wondering lol 1
Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09) Dec 31 Just wondering lol 56
Live radio talk show Dec 28 Edward 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. South Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,684 • Total comments across all topics: 277,941,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC