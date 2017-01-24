City to apply for matching grant to m...

City to apply for matching grant to modify or remove low head dam

Columbus is pursuing a $200,000 federal matching grant to improve its riverfront by modifying or removing a century-old low-head dam near the new Upland Columbus Pump House. But some Columbus Redevelopment Commission members are questioning how the city can apply for grants for this purpose when the city so far does not have a overall plan in place to improve its riverfront on the East Fork White River.

