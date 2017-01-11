Bridge work wrap-up in May

City officials are targeting a May completion date for the $2.1 million first phase of the State Street Revitalization Project. The initial phase of the project centers on the Haw Creek Bridge, connecting downtown Columbus and the east side of the city.

