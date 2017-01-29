Bridal show set today at Clarion
The Republic's 22nd annual Bridal Show will unfold from 1 to 4 p.m. today at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, 2480 W. Jonathan Moore Pike in Columbus. The free event will feature about 60 vendors, including caterers, florists, dress shops, photographers, cake bakers and designers, musicians and travel agencies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Disgusting tammy
|Sat
|Justme215
|3
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|Fri
|Karmacomes
|7
|Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charlie is very strong today
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charles (Apr '14)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|3
|Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|4
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC