Bridal show set today at Clarion

Bridal show set today at Clarion

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Republic

The Republic's 22nd annual Bridal Show will unfold from 1 to 4 p.m. today at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, 2480 W. Jonathan Moore Pike in Columbus. The free event will feature about 60 vendors, including caterers, florists, dress shops, photographers, cake bakers and designers, musicians and travel agencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Disgusting tammy Sat Justme215 3
Marci Sons (Nov '15) Fri Karmacomes 7
Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland Jan 21 The bob 1
Charlie is very strong today Jan 21 The bob 1
Charles (Apr '14) Jan 21 The bob 3
Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16) Jan 21 The bob 4
Bryan Watson Jan 19 Co-worker of the ... 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,215 • Total comments across all topics: 278,384,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC