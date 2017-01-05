Briana s picks a " January 5

The Columbus Area Arts Council stepped into a more serious form of edutainment, if you will, a few years ago when it began coordinating an annual dramatic presentation on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Given the post-election stories about increasing racial tensions locally in the schools and elsewhere that we have heard and reported about, the free presentation of the Children's Theatre of Cincinnati's performance of "Martin's Dream" could be one of the most important events this winter.

