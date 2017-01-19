Bottoms up - once more
In a community where patrons readily drank to new beer and wine events the past couple of years, add another to the list. The Columbus Indiana Philharmonic pours it on with the inaugural Bourbonfest from 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at The Commons, 300 Washington St. The Bourbonfest planning committee consists of Philharmonic millennial supporters, a group of young professionals hoping to raise money to expand Philharmonic programming and education offerings.
