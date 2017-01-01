Award voting for next generation leader begins
Online voting begins today to choose one winner among nominees identified as community leaders who were profiled monthly through the year in The Republic. Only one vote per person is allowed through Jan. 9, and the voting link is live on the Columbus Young Professionals website at columbusyp.org.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worthless Parents
|8 hr
|Peach Eater
|11
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Sat
|Just wondering lol
|1
|Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09)
|Sat
|Just wondering lol
|56
|Whatever happened to Winston Watson?
|Dec 30
|Dave
|1
|Live radio talk show
|Dec 28
|Edward
|1
|Shame on you Tammy
|Dec 17
|ibetyoucanguesslol
|4
|Unscrupulous Columbus rental company (Dec '13)
|Dec 5
|Deb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC