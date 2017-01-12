Arrest made in 18-year-old cold case

Charley Hollin, 61, who lived in Clearspring, faces local charges of kidnapping and child molestation in a Seymour cold case from 1999. On Jan. 20, 1999, it was reported a 10-year-old Seymour girl was abducted at knifepoint outside the old Girls Inc. facility on West Second Street and later was sexually assaulted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.