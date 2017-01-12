Arrest made in 18-year-old cold case

Arrest made in 18-year-old cold case

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Charley Hollin, 61, who lived in Clearspring, faces local charges of kidnapping and child molestation in a Seymour cold case from 1999. On Jan. 20, 1999, it was reported a 10-year-old Seymour girl was abducted at knifepoint outside the old Girls Inc. facility on West Second Street and later was sexually assaulted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worthless Parents 10 hr Hahaha 14
muslim population Wed FYI 3
Whatever happened to Winston Watson? Jan 4 Joseph 2
Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto? Dec 31 Just wondering lol 1
Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09) Dec 31 Just wondering lol 56
Live radio talk show Dec 28 Edward 1
Shame on you Tammy Dec 17 ibetyoucanguesslol 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,463 • Total comments across all topics: 277,859,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC