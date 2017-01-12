Arrest made in 18-year-old cold case
Charley Hollin, 61, who lived in Clearspring, faces local charges of kidnapping and child molestation in a Seymour cold case from 1999. On Jan. 20, 1999, it was reported a 10-year-old Seymour girl was abducted at knifepoint outside the old Girls Inc. facility on West Second Street and later was sexually assaulted.
