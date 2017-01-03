Architectural and Artistic Innovation

Architectural and Artistic Innovation

It may be difficult to imagine - walking into the spacious lobby of the new Cummins distribution headquarters - that Elvis gave his last concert on this very ground, as Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett noted in his remarks at the ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday morning. But the nine-story Cummins building at 301 E. Market St., built on the site of the former Market Square Arena, is very much a product of the 21st century, with its emphasis on worksite collaboration, environmental sustainability, and its diverse array of public art.

