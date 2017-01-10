Allen named December winner in NextGe...

Allen named December winner in NextGen program

14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Tyshaun D. Allen is the December winner in a new leadership program sponsored by the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and the Columbus Young Professionals group. One young professional from the Columbus community is chosen each month in the areas of life, community and work as someone who exemplifies leadership skills.

