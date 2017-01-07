Air Force Band coming Feb. 15
The Columbus Indiana Philharmonic will present the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America's Freedom Winds in a free concert Feb. 15. In addition to performing community outreach concerts, the musicians provide music for military retirements, changes of command, holiday caroling for military and civilians and other military events. Julie McClure is assistant managing editor of The Republic.
