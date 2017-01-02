Address: After decades, Hope to have ...

Address: After decades, Hope to have a pharmacy

Hope Wellness Pharmacy is expected to open by Feb. 1 in the Simpson building, 645 Harrison St., next to the Hope library. That announcement during Thursday's first "State of the Town" address was greeted with a round of enthusiastic applause from more than 50 residents in the audience - many who agreed there has been a need for a drug store.

