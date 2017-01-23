6-year prison term for battery

The Republic

With no witnesses and no proof of permanent injuries, a Columbus resident who was once facing up to 46 years in prison for shooting two other men wound up receiving a substantially lesser sentence. Kyle Husbands, 29, who admitted shooting two others, last week was ordered to serve six years with the Indiana Department of Corrections during his sentencing in Bartholomew Superior Court 1. The Trinidad native admitted in court Dec. 14 that he shot Tyler L. Lucas of Columbus and Cody J. Spencer of Franklin on Jan. 30, 2016, at a home in the 1200 block of Pearl Street.

