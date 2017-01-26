5 things you need to know for Friday, Jan. 27
Visibility is an issue in some areas. Watch out for slick spots, especially on bridges, overpasses and secondary streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|8 hr
|Karmacomes
|7
|Disgusting tammy
|8 hr
|Karmacomes
|2
|Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charlie is very strong today
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charles (Apr '14)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|3
|Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|4
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC