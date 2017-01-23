2-Year-Old Covered in Feces Found Alo...

2-Year-Old Covered in Feces Found Alone at Playground; Grandmother Arrested

Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A 51-year-old grandmother has been charged after Indiana officers found her 2-year-old grandson wandering around an indoor playground by himself, his hands covered in feces, police said. Columbus police officers were called to the Commons Mall playground in Columbus, Indiana, around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, according to WXIN.

