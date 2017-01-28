2 dead in apparent murder-suicide
Forensic evidence connected with the shooting deaths of two people in the central part of Columbus is consistent with a murder-suicide, Bartholomew County Coroner Clayton Nolting said. Although investigators said they believe Baker was killed and Mitchell took his own life, Columbus Police Department spokesman Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Disgusting tammy
|14 hr
|Justme215
|3
|Marci Sons (Nov '15)
|Fri
|Karmacomes
|7
|Charlie of Edinburgh Scotland
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charlie is very strong today
|Jan 21
|The bob
|1
|Charles (Apr '14)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|3
|Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16)
|Jan 21
|The bob
|4
|Bryan Watson
|Jan 19
|Co-worker of the ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC