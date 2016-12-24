Wrestling fan gets big surprise

A client at Developmental Services Inc. got a thrill Monday when he met and went a few rounds with a local wrestling entertainment celebrity. Donny Idol, of Emerge Wrestling, came to DSI's office in Columbus to see Justin Miller, who is enamored with wrestling, said Tom Harpring, DSI spokesperson.

