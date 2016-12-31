Top 10 news stories of the year
At 8:29 a.m. March 10, Seymour dispatchers started receiving calls about shots being fired inside the Cummins Seymour Technical Center on the city's east side. Police responding to the center, which had just opened in the fall of 2015, found Ward R. Edwards II, 49, of Columbus, dead from a gunshot wound inflicted by Qing Chen, 37, of Seymour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|19 hr
|Just wondering lol
|1
|Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09)
|19 hr
|Just wondering lol
|56
|Worthless Parents
|22 hr
|Dave
|10
|Whatever happened to Winston Watson?
|Fri
|Dave
|1
|Live radio talk show
|Dec 28
|Edward
|1
|Shame on you Tammy
|Dec 17
|ibetyoucanguesslol
|4
|Unscrupulous Columbus rental company (Dec '13)
|Dec 5
|Deb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC