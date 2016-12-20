Thieves break into pastor's home as he's preaching Christmas message
Justin White, a senior minister at First Christian Church, talks about finding his home burglarized in his living room in Columbus, Ind., Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. White and his family found that their home was burglarized after returning from church Sunday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09)
|13 hr
|Stephanie Saylor
|55
|Shame on you Tammy
|Dec 17
|ibetyoucanguesslol
|4
|Worthless Parents
|Dec 7
|Maria salsary
|5
|Unscrupulous Columbus rental company (Dec '13)
|Dec 5
|Deb
|2
|Your next vacation visit Luzerne County Pa, vis...
|Dec 5
|Harry
|1
|parental alienation, for keyshamarie whaley and...
|Dec 5
|not believing you
|47
|robert bassett jr conspiracy conviction upheld (Apr '08)
|Nov 24
|Anonymous
|10
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC